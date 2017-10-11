|
AAA says Tennessee Gas Prices drop 8 cents
Clarksville-Montgomery County has Second Highest Gas Prices in Tennessee
Nashville, TN – Tennessee gas prices have been on a steep slide for the last three weeks and should drift even lower this week. The state average declined for the 28th consecutive day on Sunday, dropping a total of 20 cents during that time.
Tennessee motorists are paying an average of $2.39 at the pump, an 8 cent discount from last week.
Despite the recent slump at the pump, regular unleaded remains 25 cents more than this time last year, as prices recover from supply and demand issues related to recent hurricanes.
The largest weekly discounts during the past week were found in Chattanooga (10 cents), Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol (10 cents), and Clarksville-Hopkinsville (9 cents).
Tennessee’s Least and Most Expensive Gas Prices
“The state average is falling by about a cent a day, as retail prices continue to recover from the effects of Hurricanes Irma and Harvey,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group.
“Gas prices remain inflated by about 20-30 cents, and should decline another 5-10 cents this week. Hurricane Nate’s impact on the Gulf Coast region should not affect local prices. However, if refineries and oil rigs have a difficult time resuming normal operations, and futures prices spike, then the local gas price plunge could stall out. This is something that will take a few days to play out,” Jenkins stated.
Hurricane Nate’s Impact on the Gulf Coast Oil Production and Refining Region
Motorists can find the lowest gas prices in their area by downloading the free AAA Mobile app.
Current and Past Price Averages
Regular Unleaded Gasoline
