Altra Federal Credit Union hosts free Community Shred Day on October 21st

Clarksville, TN – Altra Federal Credit Union will host a free Community Shred Day on Saturday, October 21st, 2017, from 9:00am to 12:00pm at their branch located at 2625 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard Clarksville, TN.

“In conjunction with our Founder’s Week Celebration and International Credit Union Day, Altra is partnering with Shred-It to help you safely destroy unwanted, sensitive documents,” said Rose Melton, Retail Market Manager for Altra Federal Credit Union.

“While this event is free and open to the public, everyone is encouraged to bring one non-perishable food item per bag to donate to the Manna Cafe,” Melton stated.

Each individual may bring a maximum of two grocery bags of confidential documents to shred. All types of office paper and materials are accepted. There is no need to remove rubber bands, staples or paper clips. Plastic bags used for transporting materials will be returned. 100% of all shredded paper will be recycled.

About Altra Federal Credit Union

Altra Federal Credit Union is a nationwide, full-service cooperative financial institution with over 97,000 members and $1.3 billion in assets. They currently have 17 locations in eight states. Altra was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Onalaska, WI. They have two offices in Clarksville located at 1600 Madison Street and 2625 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

For more information visit www.altra.org

Sections

Topics