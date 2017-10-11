APSU Soccer travels to Murray State for Battle of the Border

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s soccer team goes on the road for the third match in the Heritage Bank Battle of the Border, 3:00pm, Thursday at Murray State.

The Governors earned two draws this past weekend against Southeast Missouri and UT Martin to remain unbeaten at home.

Senior Kirstin Robertson notched her first assist to go along with her 10 goals this season, as junior McKenzie Dixon and freshman Gybson Roth found the back of the net for the Govs, Sunday.

With two games remaining in the regular season, including the regular season finale at home against Morehead State (10/22), the Govs are looking to finish strong and secure a spot in the postseason.

Meet The Teams

Austin Peay

7-5-3 (2-3-3 OVC)

Clarksville, TN

Roster

Schedule

Stats Murray State

9-1-2 (4-0-2 OVC)

Murray, KY

Roster

Schedule

Stats

From First Touch

The Governors are up 6-0 in the Heritage Bank Battle of the Border with wins in football and volleyball.

The eight-match unbeaten streak at Morgan Brothers Soccer Field is the longest in program history, breaking the previous six-match streak in 2010-11 season

Robertson ranks 13th in the nation in total goals with 10 on the season.

Robertson also ranks in the top 50 in goals per game (32nd, 0.67), total points (30th, 21.0), shots per game (40th, 3.87) and shots on goal per game (45th, 11.0).

Dixon notched a match-tying goal Sunday against UT Martin in just her second match back from injury.

Austin Peay is 4-11-2 all time against Murray State and have not beaten the Racers since 2011.

