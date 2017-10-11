|
APSU Women’s Tennis heads to ITA Ohio Valley Regionals
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – After an abbreviated warm-up tournament this past weekend, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will open up play at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals 8:30am, Thursday in Murfreesboro Tennessee.
Despite the two-day USC Upstate Invitational being shortened to just one, the Govs took advantage of every opportunity they had on the court, compiling an impressive 15-0 record as a team.
With their final fall tune-up of the season set for this weekend, Austin Peay looks to keep the momentum going.
Did You Know?
Freshman Fabienne Schmidt was a perfect 2-0 in her collegiate debut. She also picked up a doubles win, teaming with Brittney Covington to take down a duo from Gardner-Webb.
Claudia Yanes Garcia remained unbeaten in singles competition this fall, improving her overall record to 6-0. Twin sister Lidia Yanes Garcia is 5-3 in singles, but 2-1 when teamed up with her sister in doubles competition.
Ana Albertson and Helena Kuppig have both been superb in the fall season as well. Both competitors are 4-1 in singles, while teaming up for a 3-1 record in doubles.
Quoting Assistant coach Maria Sorbello
On expectations this week
“The girls have worked extremely hard this fall season. I am excited to see how they perform this at regionals. Last year, we had great results so we are looking to improve on that.”
Follow APSU Women’s Tennis Online
A full recap, with results included, will be available at LetsGoPeay.com at the conclusion of play each day.
