APSU Women’s Tennis heads to ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

Clarksville, TN – After an abbreviated warm-up tournament this past weekend, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will open up play at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals 8:30am, Thursday in Murfreesboro Tennessee.

Despite the two-day USC Upstate Invitational being shortened to just one, the Govs took advantage of every opportunity they had on the court, compiling an impressive 15-0 record as a team.

With their final fall tune-up of the season set for this weekend, Austin Peay looks to keep the momentum going.

Did You Know?

Freshman Fabienne Schmidt was a perfect 2-0 in her collegiate debut. She also picked up a doubles win, teaming with Brittney Covington to take down a duo from Gardner-Webb.

Claudia Yanes Garcia remained unbeaten in singles competition this fall, improving her overall record to 6-0. Twin sister Lidia Yanes Garcia is 5-3 in singles, but 2-1 when teamed up with her sister in doubles competition.

Ana Albertson and Helena Kuppig have both been superb in the fall season as well. Both competitors are 4-1 in singles, while teaming up for a 3-1 record in doubles.

Quoting Assistant coach Maria Sorbello

On expectations this week

“The girls have worked extremely hard this fall season. I am excited to see how they perform this at regionals. Last year, we had great results so we are looking to improve on that.”

Follow APSU Women’s Tennis Online

A full recap, with results included, will be available at LetsGoPeay.com at the conclusion of play each day.

Sections

Topics