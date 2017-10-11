Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

APSU Women’s Tennis heads to ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

October 11, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – After an abbreviated warm-up tournament this past weekend, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will open up play at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals 8:30am, Thursday in Murfreesboro Tennessee.

Austin Peay Women's Tennis travels to Murfreesboro for ITA Ohio Valley Regionals, Thursday. (APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay Women’s Tennis travels to Murfreesboro for ITA Ohio Valley Regionals, Thursday. (APSU Sports Information)

Despite the two-day USC Upstate Invitational being shortened to just one, the Govs took advantage of every opportunity they had on the court, compiling an impressive 15-0 record as a team.

With their final fall tune-up of the season set for this weekend, Austin Peay looks to keep the momentum going.

Did You Know?

Freshman Fabienne Schmidt was a perfect 2-0 in her collegiate debut. She also picked up a doubles win, teaming with Brittney Covington to take down a duo from Gardner-Webb.

Claudia Yanes Garcia remained unbeaten in singles competition this fall, improving her overall record to 6-0. Twin sister Lidia Yanes Garcia is 5-3 in singles, but 2-1 when teamed up with her sister in doubles competition.

Ana Albertson and Helena Kuppig have both been superb in the fall season as well. Both competitors are 4-1 in singles, while teaming up for a 3-1 record in doubles.

Quoting Assistant coach Maria Sorbello

On expectations this week

“The girls have worked extremely hard this fall season. I am excited to see how they perform this at regionals. Last year, we had great results so we are looking to improve on that.”

Follow APSU Women’s Tennis Online

A full recap, with results included, will be available at LetsGoPeay.com at the conclusion of play each day.


Sections

Sports

Topics

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives

      October 2017
      S M T W T F S
      « Sep    
      1234567
      891011121314
      15161718192021
      22232425262728
      293031  