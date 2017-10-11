Clarksville Parks and Recreation offers several Halloween Events

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation is offering a wide variety of spooky and fun events this fall.

Family-friendly events are affordably priced and will take place at several Parks and Recreation.

Halloween Events

NEW! “Scare-Crow” – 5:00pm-7:00pm Friday, October 13th: Don’t miss Crow Recreation Center’s free indoor trunk-or-treat event featuring games, costume contests, treats and more.

– 5:00pm-7:00pm Friday, October 13th: Don’t miss Crow Recreation Center’s free indoor trunk-or-treat event featuring games, costume contests, treats and more. Floating Pumpkin Patch – 2:00pm-5:30pm Saturday, October 21st: Tired of searching those dusty fields for your perfect pumpkin? Hunt for your pumpkin at New Providence Pool this year and then decorate it on the spot. Enjoy swimming, games, bounce houses, and face painting. Cost is $5.00 per person or $8.00 with pumpkin included (while supplies last).

Pre-registration available online at www.CityofClarksville.comParksRec.

Registration is available online at www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec

Pre-registration is required and available online at www.CityofClarksville.com/ParksRec Spots are limited!

To find out more call 931.645.7476.

