Clarksville Police report Lane Closed on Providence Boulevard due to Sink Hole
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report that there is a sink hole on Providence Boulevard near Market Street, Northbound travel in that area is down to a single lane. Repair is underway.
Please avoid the area if possible, expect traffic delays and watch out for workers.
