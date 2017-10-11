Clarksville Police report Lane Closed on Providence Boulevard due to Sink Hole

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police report that there is a sink hole on Providence Boulevard near Market Street, Northbound travel in that area is down to a single lane. Repair is underway.

Please avoid the area if possible, expect traffic delays and watch out for workers.

