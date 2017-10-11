Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville Police request Public Assistance Identifying Fraudulent Use of Credit Card Suspect

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are trying to identify two men involved in the fraudulent use of a credit card. They used a man’s credit card to purchase over $1100 in merchandise at a Wilma Rudolph Boulevard business.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cunningham, 931.648.0656, ext 5195 or the TIPSLINE 931.645.8477 or go online and submit a tip anonymously at www.P3tips.com/591

The person in these photos is wanted by Clarksville Police as a suspect in the fraudulent use of a credit card.

