Customs House Museum to hold Andrew Jackson and the War of 1812 Presentation on October 15th

Clarksville, TN – On Sunday, October 15th, 2017, Dr. Tom Kanon will give a presentation on Andrew Jackson and the War of 1812 in the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center’s Turner Auditorium.

The program is from 2:00pm–4:00pm with free admission to the public.

Dr. Kanon is an archivist at the Tennessee State Library and Archives in Nashville. He holds a doctoral degree in public history from Middle Tennessee State University. Dr. Kanon will also do a book signing following his presentation. His book Tennesseans at War 1812 – 1815: Andrew Jackson, the Creek War, and the Battle of New Orleans will be available for purchase that afternoon.

This presentation, sponsored by the Andrew Jackson Foundation, is one in a series of events throughout Tennessee commemorating the 250th birthday of our seventh U.S. President, Andrew Jackson.

Did you know that cannon balls made in Dickson County were shipped to New Orleans from Clarksville’s shore for use in this oft-forgotten war? It was during the War of 1812 that Tennessee became known as the Volunteer State.

Prior to Dr. Kanon’s presentation, the Clarksville/Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council will unveil a photo of the highway marker that is being placed on Riverside Drive, identifying the place that Tennessee volunteers, along with cannonballs that were cast in Dickson County, started their trip downriver in flat boats to join Andrew Jackson in the final battle of the war in New Orleans.

For more information on above event contact Sue Lewis, Curator of Education, at 931.648.5780 or sue@customshousemuseum.org

