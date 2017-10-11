Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Middle Tennessee Council of Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee Statement

October 11, 2017
 

Boy Scouts of AmericaNashville, TN – This is a joint statement from Middle Tennessee Council of Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee regarding Boy Scouts of America recruiting girls

Recently the national media reported that the Girl Scouts of America and the Boy Scouts of America had a “strained” relationship due to the Boy Scouts of America opening membership to girls of all ages.

Boy Scouts of American and Girl Scouts

That is certainly not the case in Middle Tennessee.

The relationship between the Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee and the Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts spans years of shared respect and working together, and we will continue to engage in meaningful discussions about how to best serve youth throughout Middle Tennessee communities.

Youth leadership development has been the hallmark of Girl Scouts of Middle Tennessee and the Middle Tennessee Council Boy Scouts. Both agencies will continue their successful mission in these areas, as they both have for more than 100 years.


