Montgomery County Election Commission office to be closed Monday, October 16th

October 11, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Government TennesseeMontgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Election Commission office will be closed on Monday, October 16th, 2017 for staff training.

The office will reopen for normal business on Tuesday, October 17th.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

