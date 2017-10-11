Six Clarksville Police Officers Graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy

Clarksville, TN – On Friday, September 29th, 2017, six officers from the Clarksville Police Department graduated from 12 weeks of training at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA).

We want to congratulate all six officers on successfully graduating the academy. They will now embark on a 14 week field training program which pairs them with veteran Field Training Officers and builds on the basic law enforcement skills imparted to them at the academy.

After successful completion of field training, officers will be assigned to a unit within the Clarksville Police Department.

Clarksville Police Department is known for hiring quality officers who often excel and are recognized at the Police Academy for their accomplishments.

Out of the 92 officers in the academy class, Officer Carl Jackson was selected as Class President and received The Casey-Fowler-Williamson Leadership Award and Officer Shavell Lucas earned top honors by earning the Physical Fitness Award.

