APSU Women’s Tennis off to hot start at ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships

October 12, 2017 | Print This Post
 

APSU Sports Information

APSU Women's TennisMurfreesboro, TN – A sizzling start highlighted by an undefeated morning propelled the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team to a successful Day One at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

The Govs went a perfect 3-0 in doubles to begin the day, following it up with an undefeated 4-0 performance in opening round singles to give the squad 22 straight team victories dating back to last weekend’s USC Upstate Invitational.

Austin Peay Women's Tennis looks to keep momentum going Friday morning at ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships. (APSU Sports Information)

Singles Results

Lidia Yanes Garcia and Helena Kuppig each received a bye in the first round of their respective draw.

Doubles Results

  • Rd. 1 – Garcia/Garcia (APSU) def. Lauryn Padgett/Jordan Minnick (BUT) 8-7(1)
  • Rd. 2 – Garcia/Garcia (APSU) def. Lauren Gish/Payton Robinette (VAN) 8-0
  • Rd. 1 – Albertson/Kuppig (APSU) def. Abhilasha/Vishwanath (TSU) 8-3
  • Rd. 2 – Diana Tkachenko/Daria Pentsove (EVAN) def. Albertson/Kuppig (APSU) 8-3
  • Rd. 1 – Schmidt/Covington (APSU) def. Margaux Lacroix/Sagung Putri Dwinta (EKU) 8-7(10)
  • Rd. 2 – Schmidt/Covington (APSU) TBA

Quoting Assistant Coach Maria Sorbello

“The girls played tough tennis today. It was a long day but we came out on top in a lot of matches. Tomorrow will be another tough day of matches so it will be good to see if they pick their game up.”

Tomorrow’s Action

The Governors are set to resume play tomorrow morning beginning at 8:30am. Make sure to check back to the newly designed LetsGoPeay.com for updates and results.


