Clarksville Gas and Water announces Georgetown Road Area Water Outage Planned

Saturday, October 14th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water Department has planned a water outage on Saturday at 7:00am on Georgetown Road and the surrounding area for fire hydrant replacement work.

The following roads will be affected by the water outage or low water pressure.

Roads Affected

Georgetown Road

Kimbrough Road

Hampshire Drive

Hampshire Court

Craigmont Boulevard

Cambridge Road

Seven Springs Road

Norwood Trail

Terrace Drive

The road will be passable during the work.

The fire hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by 12:00pm.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

