Tennessee Titans host Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football

Tennessee Titans (2-3) vs. Indianapolis Colts (2-3)

Monday, October 16th, 2017 | 7:30pm CDT

Nashville, TN | Nissan Stadium | TV: ESPN

Nashville, TN – Monday Night Football returns to Tennessee this week as the Tennessee Titans (2-3) host the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts (2-3). Kickoff at Nissan Stadium (capacity 69,143) is scheduled for 7:30pm CDT on Monday, October 16th, 2017.

The Titans are back on Monday Night Football for the first time since 2014. They are 5-2 in their last seven Monday night games, including a victory in 2008, the last time they hosted the Colts on a Monday night.

ESPN will broadcast the game to a national television audience. The telecast can be seen locally in Nashville on WKRN News 2. Play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough and analyst Jon Gruden will call the action, and Lisa Salters will report from the sidelines.

The Titans Radio Network, including Nashville flagship 104.5 The Zone, will carry the game across the Mid-South with the “Voice of the Titans” Mike Keith, analyst Dave McGinnis, gameday host Rhett Bryan and sideline reporter Jonathan Hutton.

Additionally, Westwood One Sports will broadcast the Titans-Colts game to a national radio audience. Play-by-play announcer Kevin Harlan will be joined by analyst Kurt Warner and sideline reporter Laura Okmin.

Last Week at Miami Dolphins

The Titans traveled to Miami last week and suffered their second consecutive loss. The Dolphins scored on a fumble return in the first quarter, and Jay Cutler’s six-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Jarvis Landry in the fourth quarter provided the difference in the Dolphins’ 16-10 win.

In the loss, the Titans defense forced a pair of turnovers—an interception by cornerback Tye Smith and a fumble recovery by safety Kevin Byard—and permitted only 12 total first downs, the lowest total by a Titans opponent since the Dolphins produced only eight first downs a year earlier (October 9th, 2016). Miami’s 178 total yards included 78 net passing yards, the least by a Titans opponent since September 19th, 2010 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota was inactive at Miami due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the first half at the Houston Texans on October 1st.

Also in the loss, Brett Kern fashioned one of the best punting performances in franchise history. He tied a career high with 10 punts and averaged 54.9 yards per punt (sixth in team history). His net average of 50.2 yards set a career high and a new franchise record, topping Greg Montgomery’s longstanding record of 49.8 yards against the Chargers on September 19th, 1993.

About the Indianapolis Colts

The Colts hosted the San Francisco 49ers last week. In a dramatic conclusion, Adam Vinatieri made a 51-yard field goal with less than two minutes remaining in overtime to lift the Colts to a 26-23 win.

Colts quarterback Andrew Luck has missed each of his team’s first five games with a right shoulder injury.

Second-year signal caller Jacoby Brissett, who was acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots on September 2nd, has started the last four weeks, and against the 49ers, he set a career high 314 passing yards.

Luck and Colts head coach Chuck Pagano are in their sixth season together in Indianapolis. They earned playoff berths in each of their first three seasons before going 8-8 and missing the playoffs in 2015 and 2016.

Crucial Catch

This weekend’s games continue the NFL’s 2017 Crucial Catch campaign to support the fight against cancer. Everyone attending the Titans-Colts matchup is encouraged to take part in the “5 and $5 Drive” for the American Cancer Society’s Memorial Foundation Hope Lodge, which offers cancer patients and their caregivers a free place to stay when they are receiving treatment at local hospitals.

Fans are asked to bring five items from the Hope Lodge’s wish list, which will go directly to the Hope Lodge in Nashville. The wish list items include paper towels, napkins, facial tissue, utensil sets, coffee, laundry detergent (no bleach) and fabric softener. Volunteers will be stationed at several locations outside of Nissan Stadium to collect donations.

Prior to kickoff, the Titans and Saint Thomas Health will honor male and female breast cancer survivors on the field. A week later on October 23rd, Titans players, staff and coaches will dine with cancer patients and caregivers at the Hope Lodge in Nashville.

Additionally, players and cheerleaders will attend Crucial Catch Day at Matthew Walker Comprehensive Health Center to support women as they are screened for breast cancer.

