APSU Athlete of the Week Devin Stuart

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Sophomore punter Devin Stuart, of the Austin Peay State University football team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.

The Kingsport, Tennessee native put fourth-ranked Jacksonville State on their heels time and again last weekend, reversing field on one of the Ohio Valley Conference’s most potent on multiple occasions. On seven attempts, he averaged 48.3 yards per punt—best in the Ohio Valley Conference this season and second-highest in program history—including three 50-yard boots and two inside the Gamecock 20-yard line.

In the third quarter, Stuart’s game-high 53-yard punt was downed on the one-yard line, one of two downed on the Gamecock one during the contest.

The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year.

Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.

Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included:

Junior setter Kristen Stucker , of the volleyball team, made it four straight adidas® OVC Setter of the Week honors and six of seven this season after a 33-assist effort against Murray State, snapping the Racers 27-match home win streak, and concluding the week with 45 assists and seven kills against Eastern Kentucky.

, of the volleyball team, made it four straight adidas® OVC Setter of the Week honors and six of seven this season after a 33-assist effort against Murray State, snapping the Racers 27-match home win streak, and concluding the week with 45 assists and seven kills against Eastern Kentucky. Sophomore keeper Mary Parker Powell , of the soccer team, tallied 16 saves last week in draws against Southeast Missouri and UT Martin, including a career-high 13 against UT Martin—most by a Gov since Lindsey Todd had 10 against Belmont in 2015.

, of the soccer team, tallied 16 saves last week in draws against Southeast Missouri and UT Martin, including a career-high 13 against UT Martin—most by a Gov since Lindsey Todd had 10 against Belmont in 2015. Sophomore defensive end Jaison Williams , of the football team, had 10 tackles (1.5 for loss), a sack and forced two fumbles, one of which he recovered, in Saturday’s contest against Jacksonville State. He was the first Governors defensive lineman with 10 or more tackles in a single contest since Nii Lartey (2014, Tennessee Tech).

, of the football team, had 10 tackles (1.5 for loss), a sack and forced two fumbles, one of which he recovered, in Saturday’s contest against Jacksonville State. He was the first Governors defensive lineman with 10 or more tackles in a single contest since Nii Lartey (2014, Tennessee Tech). Junior Helena Kuppig, of the women’s tennis team, was part of a perfect tournament for an Austin Peay squad that went 15-0 at the USC Upstate Invitational. The German dynamo won in straight sets against the Spartans Ruby Kubac (7-5, 6-2) and Gardner-Webb’s Valentine Limauge (6-1, 6-0) and teamed with Ana Albertson for an 8-6 doubles win against the Bulldogs as well.

Sections

Topics