APSU Basketball Teams set for Sneak Peayk on October 20th

Clarksville, TN – Fans eager for a first look at the 2017-18 Austin Peay State University men and women’s basketball teams will get their chance October 20th, 2017 when the Govs host their annual Sneak Peayk event in the Dunn Center.

Scheduled for a 9:00pm start following that night’s volleyball match against Tennessee State, the event is free and open to the public and features multiple giveaways—including the 2017-18 APSU men and women’s basketball posters—and contests, with one lucky student shooting a halfcourt shot for a chance to win $1,000 from Fortera Credit Union.

A DJ will be on-hand for the events musical needs, with both teams scheduled to scrimmage before a meet-and-greet session. The APSU Dance Team will be in attendance and perform between the 10-minute scrimmages for each squad.

This will be the first and only opportunity for fans to catch the Govs in action ahead of the exhibition slate. The men’s basketball team hosts Sewanee, November 4th, while the women welcome Kentucky Wesleyan, November 7th. Regular-season action in the Dunn Center begins November 14th for the women against Christian Brothers and November 16th for the men against Oakland City.

Season tickets are now on sale for the 2017-18 season. Reserve your seats for all 32 home contests by calling 931.221.PEAY (7329) or email tickets@apsu.edu.

