APSU Volleyball gets back on track with three set sweep of Tennessee Tech

Cookeville, TN – Freshman Brooke Moore finished with 10 kills to deliver Austin Peay State University volleyball head coach Taylor Mott her 400th career win in a three-set (25-20, 25-18, 25-18) Ohio Valley Conference sweep of Tennessee Tech, Friday night, at the Eblen Center.

Austin Peay (18-4, 6-1 OVC), which regained sole possession of the OVC lead with the win, had to shake off a uneven start to the match.

The Govs trailed 10-5 in the opening frame after committing five attack errors – three coming by hitting into the Tennessee Tech block.

But Austin Peay responded with 6-0 run to take the lead, 16-15, and slowly worked their way to the opening set win.

Tennessee Tech (3-16, 1-6 OVC) remained winless at home despite pushing the Govs in not only the first set but also the third. The Golden Eagles forced nine ties and four lead changes in the final set, knotting the final set at 15-15. Austin Peay scored the next two points and later used a five-point burst to put the match safely away.

Moore paced the Govs with a 10-kill, 14-dig outing that also saw her post a team-best .348 attack percentage. Senior Ashley Slay added nine kills and four blocks.

Tennessee Tech’s Rachel Thomas posted 10 kills, a .421 attack percentage and five blocks. However, the Golden Eagles were held to a .096 team attack percentage with the rest of the team finishing with 22 kills, 19 errors and a .032 percentage.

Set By Set Review

SET 1 | GOVS 25-20: Austin Peay had to battle through a shaky stretch in the first, committing six errors (hitting into three TTU blocks) as the Golden Eagles utilized the miscues as part of a 9-3 run to take a 10-5 lead and force an APSU timeout. After the stoppage, the Govs committed just two attack errors the rest of the set. Austin Peay wrested control with six straight points to take a 16-15 lead. A later five-point burst ended any threat as the Govs posted a win.

SET 2 | GOVS 25-18: There was little drama in the second set as the Govs broke out to a 7-2 lead. Neither offense surrendered points the rest of the way with only two attack errors between the teams after the APSU early run. Tennessee Tech closed to within a pair of points, 17-15, but three quick Govs points ended that threat and the teams traded rallies the rest of the way.

SET 3 | GOVS 25-18: Out of the break, Tennessee Tech took early control of the third set and led 9-6. Austin Peay gathered itself with five straight points from five different players to begin a series of ties and lead changes. Tennessee Tech forced a tie at 15-15 but Moore posted back-to-back kills to give the Govs the lead for good.

Govs Notably



Alone in First. Austin Peay’s win combined with Eastern Kentucky’s five-set loss to SIUE put the Govs back atop the OVC standings alone. The Govs (6-1) lead a trio of teams – SIUE, Belmont and Eastern Kentucky – at 5-2.

Slay Moves Up Blocks List. Slay’s five-block outing moved her to fourth on the Govs career blocks list with 316 career stops. Her gap to break the record was reduced to 43 blocks with 12 regular-contests remaining.

Next Up for APSU Volleyball

Austin Peay will get a day off before closing its current three-match road trip with a 2:00pm, Sunday contest at Jacksonville State.

