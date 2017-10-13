Blanchfield Army Community Hospital offers Flu Vaccine at Five Community Events

Fort Campbell, KY – Blanchfield Army Community Hospital’s Preventive Medicine Department will provide flu vaccines for beneficiaries at five community outreach events, beginning October 14th, 2017.

The vaccine is available to all TRICARE beneficiaries age six months or older, including Soldiers, Retirees and Family members with a military ID card. Beneficiaries must present their military ID when getting their vaccine in order to confirm eligibility.

Vaccinations will be available at the following outreach events:

Commissary: 9:00am to 3:30pm Saturday, October 14th and Tuesday, October 31st

Town Center Pharmacy: 9:00am to 3:30pm Thursday, October 26th

Post Exchange: 9:00am to 3:30pm Tuesday, October 24th and Saturday, October 28th

“By offering the flu shots in multiple venues, we hope to make it easily accessible to individuals who do not want to make a doctor’s appointment off post or may just be putting off getting the vaccine. We hope our eligible population takes advantage of this free, but extremely beneficial benefit,” said Acting Chief of BACH Preventive Medicine, Maj. Simone Edwards. “We encourage everyone to take advantage of receiving the vaccine as early as they can; however, for individuals to receive the most protection, it is recommended that this region receives the vaccine between October and December.”

In addition, BACH’s Preventive Medicine team will work with staff throughout Fort Campbell Schools to offer the vaccine to Department of Defense Education Activity eligible school-age students November 6th to 9th, during school hours. Information will be distributed to parents about each school’s specific dates and times as the event draws closer. Permission slips will be distributed by each school approximately one week before the planned vaccination day. Contact your school nurse for more information.

Patients Assigned to Providers Outside of BACH

Patients assigned to a network primary care provider (off post) who choose not to attend one of the community outreach flu campaign events, should ask to receive the flu vaccine from their assigned primary care manager (PCM). If their assigned healthcare provider does not offer the flu vaccine as a TRICARE-covered benefit, patients may receive the influenza vaccine with no copayment at participating retail network pharmacies.

To find a participating pharmacy, visit https://www.express-scripts.com/TRICARE/pharmacy/findpharmacy.shtml or call 1.877.363.1303, option 4.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend a yearly flu vaccine for everyone six months and older. Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza viruses. Flu seasons are unpredictable and have the potential to impact Department of Defense force readiness and mission.

In the United States, influenza results in more than 40 million reported cases, more than 750,000 hospitalizations due to serious complications, and up to 50,000 deaths annually. Vaccination is the primary method for preventing influenza and its complications. Special efforts should be made to vaccinate those at high risk from influenza complications to include pregnant women, children under five years of age, adults 65 years and older and those with certain medical conditions.

As a standard safety precaution, people can also avoid getting or spreading the flu virus by washing their hands regularly and covering their cough or sneeze with a tissue or their sleeve, instead of into their hands.

As more flu vaccine is made available, BACH will also offer vaccinations during regularly scheduled appointments and during walk-in hours at its Soldier and Patient Centered Medical Homes. Check the Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/BACH.Fort.Campbell/ or Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/blanchfield_hospital/ for updates.

Sections

Topics