Clarksville Gas and Water announces Georgetown Road Area Water Outage Rescheduled, Section of Memorial Drive Added

Friday, October 13th, 2017, 7:30pm

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Gas and Water fire hydrant work and water outage scheduled for Saturday morning on Georgetown Road and vicinity has been rescheduled to tonight at 7:30pm.

A section of Memorial Drive from Clearview Drive to West Meadow Drive has been added to the following list of roads affected by the water outage. Low water pressure may also be possible for area residents.

Roads Affected

Georgetown Road

Kimbrough Road

Hampshire Drive

Hampshire Court

Craigmont Boulevard

Cambridge Road

Seven Springs Road

Norwood Trail

Terrace Drive

Georgetown Road and Memorial Drive will be passable during the work; however, motorists are cautioned to slow down and be alert to workers and equipment when approaching the work zone.

The fire hydrant replacement is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 10:30pm.

