|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Roxy Regional Theatre brings Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” back for Sixth Year, October 20th-28th
Clarksville Police Department gives Citizen Commendation to Willie Austin After He Helps a 10 Year Old Child Find Home
Clarksville, TN – On September 19th, 2017 around 9:20pm, Clarksville Police responded to a call about a child in pajamas, walking barefoot in the area of Tiny Town Road and Needmore Road.
When officers arrived in the area, they were flagged down by Mr. Willie Austin who told them he had found the 10 year old male walking on Needmore Road in the dark without any adult supervision.
Mr. Austin was able to convince the child to get into the car with him and his wife and then contacted Police.
The officer observed the child was frightened, did not know where he lived, or his current location. The child provided a phone number so officers could contact a parent. It was later determined the child had left the house without his parent’s knowledge.
Chief Ansley, Clarksville Police Department, presented a Citizen Commendation to Mr. Willie Austin which read:
Mr. Willie Austin was presented the commendation at CPD Headquarters, October 13th, 2017.
SectionsNews
TopicsAl Ansley, Citizen Commendation Certificate, Clarksville Police, Clarksville Police Chief, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, CPD Headquarters, Needmore Road, Tiny Town Road, Willie Austin
|
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed