Clarksville Police respond to Shooting Death on Tracy Lane

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police were dispatched to a reported shooting at 5:48pm Friday, October 13th, 2017 at an apartment on the 700 block of Tracy Lane.

One deceased individual was located at the scene.

The preliminary investigation suggests that there is no danger to the public.

The scene has been secured and the investigation is ongoing.

No additional information is available for release at this time.

