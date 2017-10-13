Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to hold Child Safety Event Saturday

October 13, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office - MCSOClarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting a child safety event this Saturday, October 13th, 2017. Deputies will inspect car seats and provide fingerprint ID kits for children of all ages.

The event will be at Publix at 1490 Tiny Town Road from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

A Certified Child Passenger Safety Technician will be on-hand to inspect and help properly install car seats and booster seats.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hold a child safety event this Saturday at the Publix located at 1490 Tiny Town Road from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office hold a child safety event this Saturday at the Publix located at 1490 Tiny Town Road from 2:00pm to 4:00pm.

Technicians can also guide consumers about choosing the right car seat for their child, the importance of registering that car seat with its manufacturer, and what to expect if the seat is subject to a safety recall.

Reserve deputies will be on hand to provide a fingerprint and photo ID kits for children. Parents may also bring a disc or jump drive to save the information digitally.


Sections

Events

Topics

, , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives