Roxy Regional Theatre brings Richard O’Brien’s “The Rocky Horror Show” back for Sixth Year, October 20th-28th

Clarksville, TN – Take a little rock ‘n’ roll, throw in a thunderstorm and a flat tire, mix it with a creepy castle inhabited by a mad scientist, a muscle hunk and a handful of other questionable characters … and you have the recipe for a night out you will never forget!

Richard O’Brien’s cult classic “The Rocky Horror Show” returns to the Roxy Regional Theatre for a limited engagement, October 20th – October 28th. So, dig out your fishnets and sharpen those stilettos … that sweet transvestite and his motley crew are back for the sixth year in this annual tradition on the corner of Franklin and First in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

Dean Cestari and Charly Dannis star as Brad Majors and his fiancee Janet Weiss, two clean-cut young people on the way to visit an old college professor. When they run into trouble and seek help at the freaky Frankenstein mansion, little do they know that Dr. Frank N. Furter — played by a stiletto and fishnet stocking-clad Will Nash Broyles — is in the midst of one of his maniacal experiments!

Ryan Bowie once again returns to the role of Riff Raff, alongside Michelle Foletta as Magenta, Emily Rourke as Columbia, Bryan Plummer as Eddie, Matthew Combs as Rocky, and Benny Jones as Dr. Scott. Prepare to dance the “Time Warp” like never before to live music provided by The Roxy Band, featuring Kevin Lutz and Matthew McNeill on piano, Thad Wallus on guitar, Colin Mai on bass and Bernard Lott on drums.

“The Rocky Horror Show” is made possible in part through the generous support of Tim & Kris Lee. Additional funding support has been provided by Kurt & Kerri Kowalski, Melinda Kelly-Major, and Bradley & Lisa Martin.

This production is recommended for mature audiences only. Audience participation is encouraged, and patrons are invited to dress up in their favorite ROCKY HORROR attire. Bags of props will also be for sale in the lobby one hour prior to every performance. The following items, however, are not permitted: rice, confetti, glitter, squirt guns, lighters, matches, candles, silly spray string, or any other objects which may damage the theatre or injure actors and/or audience members.

Friday, October 20th, is the traditional pay-what-you-can preview of “The Rocky Horror Show”. All tickets not pre-sold at the regular ticket price will go on sale at 7:30pm that evening for a $5.00 minimum donation.

Tickets are $25.00 and may be reserved online at www.roxyregionaltheatre.org, by phone at 931.645.7699, or at the theatre during regular box office hours (9:00am to 2:00pm, Monday through Friday, and one hour prior to curtain). Military, APSU students and CitySaver coupon holders can receive two tickets for the price of one to Wednesday and Thursday performances during the run.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

