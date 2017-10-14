MCSO, CPD and THP to launch Safe Driving Initiative for Montgomery County

Clarksville, TN – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), the Clarksville Police Department (CPD), and the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) in conjunction with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO), Montgomery County Driver Safety Office (MCDSO), and the District Attorney’s Office are launching a safe driving initiative for Montgomery County.

Part of this initiative will include the use of a large bus provided by THP to transport law enforcement as they observe motorists for traffic violations.

Officers and deputies within the THP bus will communicate to patrol vehicles on the road for execution of enforcement action.

“Distracted driving is a constant battle,” said Vic Donoho, Director of the THSO. “The purpose of the bus is to assist law enforcement in targeting drivers who are distracted in any way, shape, or form. This means driving while eating, texting, tweeting, snapchatting, or any other behavior indicating lack of due care. We ask motorists to focus, drive using hands-free technology, and keep both eyes on the road at all times.”

According to the Tennessee Integrated Traffic Analysis Network (TITAN), so far in 2017, there have been 22,704 motor vehicle crashes statewide where distracted driving was a contributing factor. Of those crashes, 81 were fatal. This time last year, there were 23,486 crashes statewide where distracted driving was a contributing factor. Of those crashes, 107 were fatal.

The MCSO, CPD, and THP encourage all local media to attend the ride-a-long to observe and record the initiative. The ride along will occur on Wednesday, October 18th, 2017 from 11:00am to 1:00pm followed by lunch and a press briefing to outline other aspects of the safe driving initiative.

Lunch provided by Mission BBQ.

