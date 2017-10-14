|
|
|
|
Montgomery County residents meeting on nMotion projects to be held November 9th
Nashville, TN – Steve Bland, C.E.O. of the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee, will update interested Montgomery County citizens on the nMotion Strategic Plan for regional transportation and discuss transportation and mobility options for Montgomery County.
The event will take place 7:30am Thursday, November 9th, 2017 in the Franklin Room of the F&M Bank Building, 50 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Event Information
Event: nMotion Update for Montgomery County
When: 7:30am, Thursday, November 9th, 2017
Where: F&M Bank Building, 50 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040
Who: Montgomery County residents, employers and employees interested in improving transportation
Doors will open at 7:00 am and a light breakfast will be available. Citizens interested in attending should pre-register for this event by going online to https://kbs.wufoo.com/forms/z1r30fue18kifyp/
For additional assistance, contact:
Jessica Dauphin, Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee, 615.743.3051
Carol Hudler, Cumberland Region Tomorrow, 615.986.2698
|
|
