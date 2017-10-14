Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Montgomery County residents meeting on nMotion projects to be held November 9th

Regional Transportation AuthorityNashville, TN – Steve Bland, C.E.O. of the Regional Transportation Authority of Middle Tennessee, will update interested Montgomery County citizens on the nMotion Strategic Plan for regional transportation and discuss transportation and mobility options for Montgomery County.

The event will take place 7:30am Thursday, November 9th, 2017 in the Franklin Room of the F&M Bank Building, 50 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040.

The region’s mobility challenge: Nashville and Middle Tennessee make up a dynamic region that has become one of the nation’s fastest-growing metropolitan areas. As more and more people move into this region — and more than 1 million people are expected to move here between now and 2040 — moving people from one place to another becomes an increasingly complex challenge.

Event Information

Event:             nMotion Update for Montgomery County

When:             7:30am, Thursday, November 9th, 2017

Where:            F&M Bank Building, 50 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN 37040

Who:               Montgomery County residents, employers and employees interested in improving transportation

Doors will open at 7:00 am and a light breakfast will be available.  Citizens interested in attending should pre-register for this event by going online to https://kbs.wufoo.com/forms/z1r30fue18kifyp/

For additional assistance, contact:

Jessica Dauphin, Transit Alliance of Middle Tennessee, 615.743.3051

Carol Hudler, Cumberland Region Tomorrow, 615.986.2698


