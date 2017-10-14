Tennessee Football comes up short against South Carolina, 15-9

Tennessee Athletics

Knoxville, TN – Tennessee grabbed an early lead over South Carolina, fell behind late and came up two yards short of a furious last-second rally, dropping a 15-9 decision Saturday afternoon in front of a crowd of 98,104 at Neyland Stadium.



Redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano, making his first start at quarterback, guided the Vols 73 yards in the final one minute, 13 seconds without a timeout. He and his teammates came up just short of an incredible comeback, as UT (3-3/0-3 SEC) was unable to connect on three pass attempts from the two-yard line.

Cimaglia then pushed Tennessee’s lead to 6-0 with 1:36 remaining in the opening period, knocking a 33-yard field goal through the uprights. Guarantano directed a 14-play, 80-yard drive, getting help from another quarterback, Quenten Dormady, who had a 13-yard run in place of Guarantano, and reserve running back Ty Chandler, who had a 30-yard carry and an 11-yard reception during UT’s possession.



South Carolina got on the board in the second quarter, cutting the UT lead to 6-3 with 10:31 remaining. A 19-yard run by Ty’Son Williams was the longest effort in a six-play drive that put Parker White in position for his 47-yard field.





