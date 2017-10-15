APSU Women’s Golf travels to Louisiana for Fred Marx Invitational

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s golf returns from a two-week hiatus to compete at the Fred Marx Invitational, hosted by Louisiana Monroe at Bayou Desiard Country Club.

A dozen schools will take to the 6,157-yard, par-72 course. Joining the Govs will be Ohio Valley Conference foe Murray State as well as Alcorn State, Incarnate Word, Lamar, McNeese State, Murray State (Okla.) College, Prairie View A&M, Stephen F. Austin, South Alabama, UT-Arlington and the host Warhawks.

Play begins 8:15am (CT), Monday, with 36 holes, followed by 18 holes at 8:15am, Tuesday.

“”We are looking forward to a great field this week,” said head coach Sara Robson. “The girls have worked hard on different short game shots as well as wedges. This should allow us a chance to have three great rounds.”

The Govs will have some changes at the top this week. After an exemplary showing at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate two weeks ago, junior Reagan Greene will play as the No. 1 for the Govs this week. Her late charge up the leaderboard at APSU’s annual home event netted her a team-best seventh-place finish, one spot ahead of junior Taylor Goodley, who will plays as the No. 2 this week.

Senior AnnaMichelle Moore will make the trek as the No. 3, with junior Ashton Goodley and freshman Riley Cooper rounding out the lineup. Cooper moved back into the lineup after a strong showing at the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate; she was tied for 15th after 36 holes with a 156 (77-79). Sophomore Meghann Stamps also will make the trip this week as the individual.

Live scoring will be provided for all three rounds via GolfStat.com, while a complete recap and full results will be available at the conclusion of play each day at LetsGoPeay.com. Austin Peay continues its fall schedule next weekend at the Winthrop Intercollegiate in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

