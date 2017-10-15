Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf hosts F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate Monday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s golf will host its annual fall tournament, the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, beginning 8:30am, Monday, at Greystone Golf Club in Dickson, Tennessee.

A stout 72-player field awaits patrons of Greystone Golf Club this week, including a bevy of Ohio Valley Conference foes.

Joining the Govs in the field will be Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Murray State, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and UT Martin, with non-league foes Binghamton, Mercer, Missouri State and former OVC opponent Samford rounding out the team portion of the event.

Individuals from Auburn and Trevecca also will make the trek to Dickson.

This marks back-to-back seasons the Govs have elected to play at Greystone, site of the OVC Tournament from 2010-13. The par-72 track plays at an even 7,000 yards this week, including the mammoth 560-yard par-5 on hole No. 2. The teams are slated to play 36 holes, Monday, before wrapping up the tournament with 18 holes, Tuesday. The 8:30 a.m. shotgun start is in affect for both days.

All eight Governors on the roster will get in on the action at Greystone, beginning with freshman Chase Korte. The Metropolis, Illinois native led the Govs with a 34th-place finish two weeks ago at the Hummingbird Intercollegiate and has been consistently at the top of the Governors lineup since his debut at last month’s MSU Invitational.

Earning the second slot in this week’s rotation is sophomore Michael Busse, who followed a 17th-place finish at the EKU Intercollegiate with a top-50 showing at the Hummingbird. He will make his second consecutive appearance in the lineup at the Governors home event; he tied for 52nd last season. Joining him in a return trip to Dickson will be senior Hunter Tidwell, who earned a top-20 at this event last season.

Rounding out the lineup will be freshman Garrett Whitfield and sophomore Austin Lancaster; Whitfield has paired with Korte for a freshman pairing that sits just outside the Golfstat.com top-25. Lancaster makes his return to the lineup after sitting out the Hummingbird Invitational; he tied for 24th last season at Greystone.

Austin Peay will trot out a trio of individuals for this event, with freshman Jay Fox joining sophomore Alex Vegh and junior Sean Butscher on the course. Butscher, who has been slowed by injury this fall, tied for fifth in the 2016 edition of the F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate.

Live scoring will be provided for all three rounds via BirdieFire.com, while a complete recap and full results will be available at the conclusion of play each day at LetsGoPeay.com. The Govs continue their fall slate next week at the Samford Intercollegiate.

