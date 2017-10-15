Clarksville Association of Realtors Raises $84,000 For Urban Ministry’s SafeHouse

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of Realtors’ Young Professionals Network (CAR YPN) raised over $84,000 for Urban Ministry’s SafeHouse from their fourth annual Handbags For Hope event held at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center on Saturday, August 12th, 2017. The check was presented to Martita Alvarez, Program Director for Urban Ministry’s SafeHouse.

Handbags For Hope featured over 400 handbags in a silent and live auction. The live auction featured themed bags with special items inside, some being auctioned for as much as $6,500.

“Handbags for Hope provides a wonderful opportunity for SafeHouse to provide services to victims served through our emergency domestic violence and sexual assault shelter,” said Beverly Dycus, Executive Director of Urban Ministry’s SafeHouse. “The funds are used to provide direct client benefits for those impacted by violence, such as emergency shelter, relocation of victims to safety, providing 24 hours a day advocacy, and other services as needed,” said Dycus.

The Urban Ministry SafeHouse was the primary recipient, with proceeds from the event also going towards the CAR YPN Mike Groves Memorial Scholarship Fund, which was established to honor the legacy of Mike Groves. Groves was a member of the Clarksville Association of REALTORS® from 1991 until his passing in 2015. In his 24 years with CAR, Mike served in dozens of leadership roles, including being CAR’s primary REALTOR® Code of Ethics instructor. He was named REALTOR® of the Year in 2001, and was elected to serve as President in 2000 and 2015.

“As Realtors in our community, we feel a strong obligation to support Clarksville and Montgomery County in every way we can,” said Melissa Powers, 2017 CAR YPN Chair and volunteer for SafeHouse. “CAR and its committees are thankful for the support we receive, and that allows us to touch the lives of families in this great community,” said Powers.

The CAR YPN would like to thank their Platinum Purse Sponsors: Allstate Insurance – The Morford Agency, Castle Rock Mortgage, Century 21 Platinum Properties, Draper & Kramer Mortgage Corp., Sweet Home Realty & Property Management, and Veterans United Home Loans.

About the Clarksville Association of Realtors

The Clarksville Association of Realtors has over 850 active REALTOR members and 70 Affiliate Partners that work together to improve the public awareness of the value of Realtors to the community and to the benefits of their services. The Clarksville Association of RealtorsÒ also serves to promote the success and future developments of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of Realtors.

