Nashville State Community College presidential search committee selected, Public Forum and Committee meeting set for October 25th

Nashville, TN – A Search Advisory Committee has been appointed to lead the search for the next president of Nashville State Community College, and the committee will convene its first meeting October 25th, 2017 after a public forum to gather campus and community input.

The 19-member committee includes five members of the Tennessee Board of Regents, the college’s governing board, and representatives of the Nashville State faculty, staff, students and alumni and the region the college serves. It will be chaired by Board of Regents Member Joey Hatch, a Nashville State alumnus.

The public forum will be held from 9:00am to 10:00am October 25th in the Art Gallery on the first floor of the H Building at Nashville State’s main campus on White Bridge Road. The committee meeting will follow at 10:00am in Room S-118 of the Student Services Building. Both are open to the public.

The forum is to provide campus and community members to express their views about the search and qualities they want in the next president. The committee will then convene for its orientation meeting to discuss the timeline and procedures for reviewing candidates and selecting finalists.

The next president will succeed Dr. George Van Allen, who is retiring in December after serving as Nashville State’s fourth president for nearly 25 years.

The search committee will work with the executive search firm Greenwood/Asher & Associates to identify a broad range of highly qualified candidates from around the country. Application and nomination materials should be filed by November 13th, 2017.

The committee’s charge is to identify three to five finalists, who will be invited to the college for forums and interviews with students, faculty, staff, alumni and the public. Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings will review input gathered from those visits, consult with the Advisory Committee and recommend a single candidate to the full Board of Regents, which appoints presidents of all its colleges. Under Tennessee law, names of applicants are confidential but the finalists are publicly announced and there is time for public review and comment prior to the chancellor’s and the board’s actions.

The tentative timeline calls for an initial review of candidates and prospects starting in late November, followed by an initial round of interviews in December, reference reviews in January and a second round of interviews in February. The goal is to have a new president selected by April and in office by July 1st.

The Board of Regents approved criteria for the position at its quarterly meeting in Memphis September 22nd. Full details and more information on the search are available on the TBR website at www.tbr.edu/hr/executivesearches/president-nscc-2017

Search Advisory Committee members are:

Regent Joey Hatch, Chair

TBR BOARD MEMBER

Brentwood

Regent Emily J. Reynolds

TBR BOARD MEMBER (VICE CHAIR)

Nashville

Regent Greg Duckett

TBR BOARD MEMBER

Memphis

Regent Fran Marcum

TBR BOARD MEMBER

Tullahoma

Regent Mike Krause

TBR BOARD MEMBER

Thompson’s Station

Dr. Sarah Roberts

FACULTY REPRESENTATIVE

Dean of Math & Natural Sciences

Nashville

Ms. Emily Wheeler

STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE

SGA President

Nashville

Ms. Sarah Lindley

STUDENT REPRESENTATIVE

Nashville

Ms. Evelyn Hadley

NSCC SUPPORT STAFF REPRESENTATIVE

Director for Special Projects & Student Life

Nashville

Ms. Mary Cross

NSCC ADMINISTRATIVE STAFF REPRESENTATIVE

Vice President of Finance & Administrative Services

Nashville

Ms. Faye Jones

NSCC ADMINISTRATIVE STAFF REPRESENTATIVE

Dean of Learning Services

Nashville

Ms. Nancy Eisenbrandt

BUSINESS COMMUNITY REPRESENTATIVE

Nashville Chamber of Commerce

Nashville

Mr. Randy Rayburn

BUSINESS COMMUNITY REPRESENTATIVE

Cabana & Midtown Café

Nashville

Ms. Gini Pupo-Walker

COMMUNITY REPRESENTATIVE

Conexion Americas

Nashville

Ms. Ann Hatcher

BUSINESS COMMUNITY REPRESENTATIVE

Hospital Corporation of America

Nashville

Ms. Deborah Story

COMMUNITY REPRESENTATIVE

Metro Nashville Public Schools

Nashville

Mr. Mark Lenz

COLLEGE OF APPLIED TECHNOLOGY REPRESENTATIVE

TCAT-Nashville

Adams, TN

Dr. Janet Smith

COMMUNITY COLLEGE REPRESENTATIVE

Columbia State Community College

Columbia

About Nashville State Community College

Founded in 1970, Nashville State Community College is a comprehensive two-year public college serving primarily Davidson County, Cheatham County, Dickson County, Houston County, Humphreys County, Montgomery County and Stewart County in northern Middle Tennessee.

The college has six campuses: the main campus on White Bridge Road, East Davidson Campus in Donelson, Southeast Campus at Hickory Hollow, and in Clarksville, Dickson and Waverly, with a seventh site expected to open in Madison in late 2018.

Nashville State awards the Associate of Arts, Associate of Science, Associate of Fine Arts, Associate of Applied Science and Associate of Science in Teaching degrees, and technical certificates in a total of 81 different programs. It has enrolled over 8,200 students this fall.

