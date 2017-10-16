AAA reports Tennessee Gas Prices on 4-Week Dive

Clarksville-Montgomery County has Second Highest Gas Prices in Tennessee

Tampa, FL – Tennessee gas prices averaged $2.31 per gallon on Sunday, after dropping 8 cents during the past week. The biggest weekly discounts were seen in Cleveland (-12 cents), Johnson City (-12 cents), and Chattanooga (-10 cents)

The state average has declined for 35 consecutive days, falling a total of 28 cents during that time. Although Tennessee gas prices are 27 cents less than a month ago, the state average remains 19 cents higher than this time last year.

Highest and Lowest Gas Prices in Tennessee

The most expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Nashville ($2.42), Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.34), and Memphis ($2.30)

gas price averages in Tennessee are in Nashville ($2.42), Clarksville-Hopkinsville ($2.34), and Memphis ($2.30) The least expensive gas price averages in Tennessee are in Chattanooga ($2.25), Johnson City-Kingsport-Bristol ($2.27)

“Motorists have enjoyed a month-long plunge at the pump, after prices skyrocketed because of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Oil and wholesale gasoline prices inched higher last week, but not high enough to stop the downward trend at the pump just yet. Retail prices are still inflated by a little more than 10 cents, thanks to the hurricanes. So motorists should expect another round of discounts this week.”

Current and Past Price Averages

Regular Unleaded Gasoline

Sunday Saturday Week Ago Month Ago One Year Ago Highest Price on Record National $2.473 $2.477 $2.499 $2.642 $2.248 $4.114 (7/17/2008) Florida $2.470 $2.477 $2.539 $2.724 $2.254 $4.079 (7/17/2008) Georgia $2.442 $2.449 $2.520 $2.739 $2.262 $4.164 (9/15/2008) Tennessee $2.314 $2.320 $2.390 $2.578 $2.119 $4.118 (9/15/2008) Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 120,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.

About The Auto Club Group

The Auto Club Group (ACG) is the second largest AAA club in North America. ACG and its affiliates provide membership, insurance, financial services and travel offerings to over 9.4 million members across eleven states and two U.S. territories including Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands; most of Illinois and Minnesota; and a portion of Indiana.

ACG belongs to the national AAA federation with more than 57.7 million members in the United States and Canada and whose mission includes protecting and advancing freedom of mobility and improving traffic safety. Motorists can map a route, identify gas prices, find discounts, book a hotel, and access AAA roadside assistance with the AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android.

Learn more at AAA.com/mobile. AAA clubs can be visited on the Internet at AAA.com.

Sections

Topics