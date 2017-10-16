|
APSU Football announces Kickoff Time for UCF Game
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University football is scheduled to meet with FBS opponent UCF next week with kickoff scheduled for 4:00pm CST as announced by the UCF and Austin Peay Athletics Departments on Monday.
ESPN3 will broadcast the game as the Govs square off with an FBS opponent for the third time this season.
Tickets for the game in Orlando, FL are still available by visiting LetsGoPeay.com/sporttix or by contacting the Austin Peay Ticket Office at 931.221.PEAY.
