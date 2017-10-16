Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf sits in forth heading into final round of F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

APSU Sports Information

Dickson, TN – Battling blustery conditions on a 7,000-yard course, Austin Peay State University men’s golf fought for 36 holes to sit in fourth after Day One at the 2017 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate at Greystone Golf Club.

With a 588 after two rounds, the Govs find themselves within striking distance of the lead with 18 holes to play.

Murray State (292-287-579) leads the way, followed by UT Martin (584), Missouri State (586) and the Govs, with Mercer (591) rounding out the top-five.

Austin Peay also leads four other Ohio Valley Conference schools—Tennessee State (597, seventh), Belmont (603, eighth), Tennessee Tech (609, 10th) and Eastern Illinois (636, 11th).

Freshman Chase Korte finds himself in pretty elite company after 36 holes—not only is he tied for fifth at even-par (72-72-144), he’s tied with reigning OVC Individual champion Hunter Richardson of UT Martin. He sank three straight birdies on hole Nos. 8-10 in the second round—one of just six birdies recorded on the difficult par-4 No. 10 over the first two rounds.

Senior Hunter Tidwell and freshman Garrett Whitfield both registered top-20 scores on the first day of competition, tying for 20th at 148. Tidwell (73-75) sank a team-high eight birdies, equaling Korte’s back-to-back-to-back birdie trifecta on Nos. 8-10 (Tidwell notched his trio in the first round), while Whitfield (74-74) led the entire tournament with 29 pars.

Not far behind Whitfield on the tournament par total leaderboard was sophomore Austin Lancaster, who sank 26 in his own right; he shot 150 (74-76) to tie for 29th, while sophomore Michael Busse was one shot behind him at 151 (77-74).

Two individuals stole the show for the Govs on the first day of competition. In his first home tournament, freshman Jay Fox made a strong bid for consideration in the lineup—he shot 145 (73-72), tying for seventh overall and behind only a pair of Auburn players (Ryan Knop and Andrew Kozan) for the lead on the individual leaderboard.

He averaged even-par on both par-3 and par-4 holes, tied for third in the tournament with Korte and Busse on par-3 chances, and equaled Tidwell with a team-high eight birdies.

Once again, junior Sean Butscher played well on the Govs home course. With a 147 (74-73), Butscher is tied for 14th, sinking 25 over the first 36 holes. Sophomore Alex Vegh (79-79-158) also represented APSU in the annual home event, averaging even-par on par-5 attempts.

Final-round action at Greystone kicks off 8:30am, Tuesday, with 18 holes remaining. Live scoring will be available on Birdiefire.com.

Box Score

F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

Dates: October 16th-17th, 2017

Greystone Golf Club | Dickson, TN

Finish School – Players Round 1 Round 2 Totals 4 Austin Peay State University 293 295 588 T 5 Chase Korte 72 72 144 T 20 Hunter Tidwell 73 75 148 T 20 Garrett Whitfield 74 74 148 T 29 Austin Lancaster 74 76 150 T 36 Michael Busse 77 74 151

Sections

Topics