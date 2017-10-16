Clarksville Association of Realtors Shows Support for Unified Local Government

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of Realtors (CAR) announced support for a unified local government at a recent Unified Government Charter Commission meeting. The endorsement came from a letter of support signed by 2017 CAR President, Debbie Reynolds.

“We, as an association of nearly 850 real estate professionals, believe strongly that a unified local government will best serve not only the homeowners of Clarksville/Montgomery County, but our entire community,” said Reynolds.

“CAR believes that a unified government will also lead to decreased property taxes, an increase in economic development, and a unified voice in our state legislature,” said Reynolds.

About the Clarksville Association of Realtors

The Clarksville Association of Realtors has over 850 active REALTOR members and 70 Affiliate Partners that work together to improve the public awareness of the value of Realtors to the community and to the benefits of their services. The Clarksville Association of Realtors also serves to promote the success and future developments of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of Realtors.

