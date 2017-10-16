Clarksville Police reroute Traffic on Commerce Street for Barricaded Subject

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police were dispatched to a residence on the 1200 block of Commerce Street shortly after 11:00am Monday, October 16th, 2017 in response to an E911 call about an individual acting in an unusual manner. The call quickly resulted in an armed, barricaded suspect.

Tactical Team members and negotiators from the CPD Emergency Services Unit were dispatched to the scene while District Two patrol officers set up a perimeter. Nearby streets are closed to traffic, including parts of Glenn Street, Commerce Street, and Porters Bluff Road.

Both the Clarksville Transit Authority and the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System were notified of the blocked routes. As of 2:00pm, negotiators were in contact with the man as officers continued to hold the perimeter.

5:40pm, reports from citizens of additional gunfire at the Commerce Street perimeter are incorrect. What they have been hearing is the deployment of several 40mm tear gas rounds into the residence by the CPD Emergency Services Unit over the last hour.

The only firearm gunshot was fired several hours ago by the suspect when he shot one round into the ground with an AK47 style rifle, possibly by accident. No firearms have been discharged by police at this time.

There are still no known injuries.

