Instant Peay Play: APSU Homecoming highlights huge week for Governors Athletics

Clarksville, TN – Homecoming is always a big week for any college and Austin Peay State University is no different, but this week is especially big for not only the football team but for several other Governors teams.

Leading things off for the week will be the men’s golf team, who will be hosting their own F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate at the Graystone Golf Club in Dickson, TN on Monday (36 holes) and Tuesday (18 holes) October 15th and 16th.

A total of 11 teams will make-up the tournament field, with Binghamton, Mercer, Missouri State and Samford joining APSU and fellow Ohio Valley Conference teams Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Murray State, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech and Tennessee Martin.

The Govs enter the tournament coming for a Top-10 finish at The Hummingbird Invitational in Sapphire, SC two weeks ago.

All eight Governors on the roster will participate in the event — led by freshman Chase Korte — who has recorded the low scoring total for APSU in two of the three tournaments played by the Govs this fall.

Next up for the Govs will be the OVC leading volleyball team (19-4, 7-1 OVC), who host Belmont on Thursday (October 19th) and Tennessee State (October 20th) on Friday at the Dunn Center.

This week’s match versus Belmont is especially big for the Govs, with APSU currently holding a one-game lead in the OVC standing over the Bruins, along with this being the only regular-season meeting between the two squads.

Senior Ashley Slay and junior Christina White led the Govs in kills, while junior setter tops the OVC in assists in leading the Govs to the best kill percentage in the conference.

Following the volleyball matches will be the cornerstone of the Homecoming week, the showdown between the Governors and SEMO at Fortera Stadium Saturday, October 21st.

The football Govs are coming off a come-from-behind victory over Tennessee State that not only improves them to 4-3 on the season, but also keeps them in the hunt for a OVC title, at 3-1, while also putting them in firm control in the Sgt. York Trophy standing.

The 3-1 start to the Govs OVC schedule is their best start since APSU won the OVC championship in 1977 and a win versus SEMO would guarantee the Govs no worse than a .500 mark in conference play – the best by an APSU team since 2007.

And to make the season finale even more intriguing for the Govs is the match with the Eagles will in all probability be a play-in game to the OVC postseason tournament, with the Govs currently holding the eighth and final spot in the tournament field, with Morehead State right behind. A win or a tie earns the Govs a spot in the postseason, a loss to the Eagles ends the season for Austin Peay.

Although the Govs are winless in their last five matches, they do have two ties during that stretch and are 6-0-2 at home this season.

Homecoming for football, a battle for first place for volleyball, a postseason berth for soccer and a home tournament for golf … it’s going to be a hectic and exciting week.

About Chris Austin

Chris Austin is a graduate of Clarksville High School and Austin Peay State University. Chris is a former Head Softball Coach for APSU, and assistant basketball coach for CHS. Chris has worked at the Leaf-Chronicle, and WJZM News/Talk/Sports radio. Has also worked at the Sports Information Department at APSU, and has covered championship events for the Ohio Valley Conference and NCAA. Chris is an avid sports fan and can be found at most Austin Peay State University sports events. Web Site: http://www.clarksvillesportsnetwork.com

Email: chris_austin24@yahoo.com

