Tennessee National Guard Soldiers return home from year-long deployment

October 16, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Written by Sgt. Sarah Kirby
118th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

Tennessee National GuardNashville, TN – More than 120 Soldiers assigned to the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 230th Signal Company returned home to Smyrna, Tennessee, October 14th, 2017 after a year-long deployment overseas.

“I’m so excited to be home,” said Army Sgt. James Collier, a signal support systems specialist with the 230th Signal Company. “My daughters have grown up so much since I’ve been gone and I can’t wait to get back into a new routine with them and my wife.”

Families and friends eagerly wave to the Soldiers of the Tennessee National Guard’s 230th Signal Company, based in Nashville, Tenn., who just returned home from a year long deployment overseas Oct. 14. (Spc. Lauren Ogburn, Tennessee National Guard Joint Force Headquarters).

The Soldiers provided information technology support, fiber-optic connections, and network support for U.S. troops throughout the Middle East including Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.

“I learned so much during this deployment,” said Army Spc. Maceo Ali, a human research specialist with the 230th Signal Company. “It was a great experience for me to improve my professional skills and to work outside of an environment that I am not normally used to.”

The Soldiers were greeted by Army Brig. Gen. Tommy Baker, the Tennessee Army National Guard’s Assistant Adjutant General and Army Col. Steve Barney, the Tennessee Army National Guard’s 230th Sustainment Brigade commander.

“I can’t think of time better spent than welcoming home Soldiers back to the great state of Tennessee,” said Barney. “I wish them the best reunion with their loved ones and to know how proud we are of their service.”

This is the second time the company has deployed to Kuwait with a similar mission, the first being from July 2011 to August 2012.

