Alexandra Harper Crowned Miss Tennessee USA 2018

Clarksville, TN – Alexandra Harper, Miss Williamson County, was crowned Miss Tennessee USA Saturday at Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Harper, a 2015 graduate of the University of Tennessee, accepted her new crown from the reigning Miss Tennessee USA, Allee-Sutton Hethcoat, also from Williamson County, and will compete in the 2018 Miss USA Pageant.

Crowned earlier Saturday was Miss Tennessee Teen USA Sofie Rovenstine, Miss Historic Franklin. She accepted her new crown and title from the reigning Miss Tennessee Teen USA, Megan Ski Hollingsworth from Marshall County.

The new title-holders and the runners-up received numerous prizes and scholarships. Elliott Herzlich, a Clarksville jeweler, presented Miss Tennessee USA with a one-of-a-kind, exclusively-designed pendant made of 14 karat white and rose gold set with three full-cut round genuine diamonds to symbolize the Tennessee State flag, and with a genuine Tennessee freshwater pearl surrounded with full-cut round diamonds.

Miss Tennessee Teen USA received a 14 karat white gold petite crown necklace set with one-fifth carat total weight of full-cut round diamonds, also crafted by Herzlich.

Herzlich is a jewelry designer, appraiser and a curator of previously owned fine jewelry with more than 40 years of experience in the fine jewelry business. He is married to Austin Peay President Dr. Alisa White. Both the 2018 Miss Tennessee USA and Miss Tennessee Teen USA will have the opportunity to represent Tennessee at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA Pageants in the summer and fall, respectively, of next year.

The Miss Tennessee USA pageants, under the direction of Greenwood Productions, Inc., are affiliated with the Miss Universe organization and have been hosted in Clarksville since 1999. Information about all delegates can be found at www.misstennesseeusa.com

About Visit Clarksville

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Tourism Commission was established by the State of Tennessee in 1979 to positively influences tourism in the Clarksville-Montgomery County area by promoting tourist attractions, hosting conventions, group tours and engaging in large-scale marketing efforts.

In 2015, the organization adopted the Visit Clarksville brand. Visit Clarksville is governed by nine board of director members and funded by a portion of the local hotel-motel tax.

Sections

Topics