APSU Women’s Golf finishes sixth at ULM Fred Marx Invitational
APSU Sports Information
Monroe, LA – Junior Reagan Greene‘s final-round 75 paced Austin Peay State University women’s golf in final-round action at the Fred Marx Invitational, hosted by Louisiana Monroe at Bayou Desiard Country Club.
The Govs finished one shot out of the top-five, with a three-round 956 (322-318-316); Murray State (914) took the top spot, followed by the host Warhawks (933), South Alabama (937), Lamar (940) and McNeese State (955).
Greene’s 75—best by a Governor throughout the two-day event—gave her a second consecutive top-20 finish; she moved her up six spots into 18th, finishing with a 237 (78-84-75); her 2.83 stroke average on par-3 attempts were best in the tournament, while her 34 pars led Austin Peay.
Junior Taylor Goodley was one shot behind Greene at 19th (78-81-79-238), with her sister Ashton Goodley just outside the top-20 (79-79-81-239) in 21st. Taylor led the way for Austin Peay in par-5 scoring (5.33/hole), while Ashton paced the Govs on par-4 holes (4.47/hole).
Clarksville natives AnnaMichelle Moore and Riley Cooper rounded out the day for Austin Peay, tying for 46th at 250. Moore (88-81-81), a senior, averaged 3.08 per hole on par-3 attempts, part of a concerted effort by the Govs on par-3 holes; as a group, Austin Peay averaged a tournament-best 3.15 strokes on par-3 for the tournament.
As the individual, sophomore Meghann Stamps made a bid for a spot in the lineup this weekend; she finished 42nd (80-88-80-248) and made a team-high four birdies, including two (on hole Nos. 10 and 12), Tuesday.
“We’re very proud of the solid golf Reagan played today,” said head coach Sara Robson. “We managed the course a bit better today but for the most part it was hard to get anything going. We’ve been plagued by big numbers and we have to get rid of them with a short turn around this weekend.”
ULM’s tournament was just the beginning of a busy week for Robson’s charges. The Govs continue a packed fall schedule this weekend at the Winthrop Intercollegiate, October 21st-22nd, in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
Box Score
ULM Fred Marx Invitational
