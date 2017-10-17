APSU Women’s Golf sits in Top Five at ULM Fred Marx Invitational

APSU Sports Information

Monroe, LA – In their first-ever visit to Bayou Desiard Country Club, Austin Peay State University women’s golf needed a round to get acclimated, but posted an improved second-round showing to move into the top-five with 18 holes to go at the ULM Fred Marx Invitational, hosted by Louisiana Monroe.

At 640 (322-318), the Govs are six shots behind fourth-place South Alabama (634) with 18 holes remaining.

Murray State (612), leads the tournament, followed by the host Warhawks (621) and Lamar (629).

Austin Peay stayed in contention thanks to exemplary par-3 scoring; the Govs 3.08 team average on par-3 holes was five shots better than any other squad in the field.

Both Goodley sisters resumed their assault on the upper echelons of the leaderboard. Junior Ashton Goodley‘s 158 (79-79) earned her a share of 14th place, with Taylor Goodley one shot behind (78-81) and tied for 17th. Ashton led the Govs with 23 pars, while Taylor was one of three Governors to average par or better on par-3 holes.

Playing as the No. 1 this week, junior Reagan Greene‘s first-round 78 was a team-low; she’s tied for 24th (78-84-162), with team-low averages in par-3 (2.88/hole) and par-5 (5.38/hole) averages.

A pair of Clarksville natives shook off tough opening rounds to post solid showings over Monday’s final 18 holes. Freshman Riley Cooper (87-77-164) recorded a second-round 77 that was a team-best, as were her three birdies, while senior AnnaMichelle Moore (88-81-169) notched a pair of birdies of her own over Monday’s 36-hole day.

Sophomore Meghann Stamps, competing as the individual, also sank a pair of birdies; she shot 168 (80-88), fifth among all individuals.

Final-round action at Bayou Desiard commences 8:15am, Tuesday. The Govs are slated to be paired with South Alabama and UT Arlington.

