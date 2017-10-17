Austin Peay State University Men’s Golf finishes in top five at F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

APSU Sports Information

Dickson, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s golf enjoyed a top-five team finish at their home event, the 2017 F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate, at Greystone Golf Club.

The Govs shot 294 over the final 18 holes, making their 54-hole total an 882 (293-295-294).

Missouri State and UT Martin each shot nine-over 873, with the Skyhawks winning a one-hole, sudden-death playoff. Murray State (874) and Mercer (881) rounded out the top-five, with Tennessee State (894), Belmont (898), Tennessee Tech (901) and Eastern Illinois (947) falling behind the Govs among OVC squads.

The precocious Chase Korte once again led the way for Austin Peay. The freshman’s one-under 71 put him under par for the tournament (72-72-71-215) and into a tie for sixth with Belmont’s Nate Thomson. He led the Govs in par-5 scoring (4.58/hole) and made a third-round-high five birdies over the final 18 holes.

Making a big move on the final day for the Govs was sophomore Austin Lancaster, whose even-par 72 gave him a 222 (74-76-72) for the tournament and a share of 19th. He made a tournament-high 40 pars, including 14 in his final round.

Freshman Garrett Whitfield and sophomore Michael Busse tied for 32nd with matching 225 scores. Busse (77-74-74) was Austin Peay’s leader on par-3 holes (3.08/hole), while Whitfield (74-74-77) was the par-4 (4.03/hole) leader; as a team, the Governors 4.12 average on par-4 holes was second-best in the tournament, behind only UT Martin.

Senior Hunter Tidwell (73-75-78-226; t-39th) rounded out the scoring for the Governors lineup, while freshman Jay Fox (73-72-77) and junior Sean Butscher (74-73-75) were the top individuals at 222, equaling Lancaster for 19th. Fox equaled Busse’s 3.08 average on par-3 holes, while Butscher’s 39 pars placed him fourth in the tournament.

Sophomore Alex Vegh rallied back from a tough Monday for a final-round 71, equaling Korte for best on the team; he parred a team-high 15 holes in Tuesday’s action, finishing with a 229 (79-79-71).

The Govs will be back on the course next week—at another Greystone Golf Club, no less. They will appear at the Samford Intercollegiate at Greystone Golf and Country Club in Birmingham, October 23rd-24th, 2017.

Box Score

F&M Bank APSU Intercollegiate

Dates: October 16th-17th, 2017

Greystone Golf Club | Dickson, TN

Finish School – Players Round 1 Round 2 Round 3 Totals 5 Austin Peay State University 293 295 294 882 T 6 Chase Korte 72 72 71 215 T 19 Austin Lancaster 74 76 72 222 T 33 Michael Busse 73 75 74 225 T 33 Garrett Whitfield 74 74 77 225 T 39 Hunter Tidwell 77 74 78 226

