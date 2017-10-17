Clarksville Police release additional information on Commerce Street Barricaded Suspect

Clarksville, TN – When the Clarksville Police Department TACT Team members enter the residence on Commerce Street and took Darren Vance, a 50-year-old black male visitor from Louisville, Kentucky into custody shortly before 4:00am Tuesday, October 17th, 2017 they discovered the suspect had a self-inflicted gunshot wound in his abdomen.

Officers immediately worked with local emergency medical services to rush the wounded man to Vanderbilt University Medical Center by Life-Flight helicopter.

Negotiators with the CPD Emergency Services Unit talked to Vance by telephone for much of the afternoon and night, attempting to reach a nonviolent conclusion.

When Vance, who appeared to be angry at his family, professed that he is a religious man, Negotiator Christy Bing spoke with him for hours, often reading numerous passages from the Bible to calm the man and keep him engaged.

“The Clarksville Police Department, through its officers, negotiators, and supervisors on the scene exhausted every reasonable measure to bring this incident to a peaceful resolution, “stated Clarksville Police Chief Al Ansley. “I am extremely proud of the professional and ethical work of every officer out here, from the tactical team and negotiators to our patrol officers and supervisors. Many of them worked without relief for seventeen straight hours to safeguard the community and resolve this incident without deadly force.”

Vance is listed in stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after treatment for his injury. A mental health evaluation has been requested.

