Wags & Wings Family Fun Fest a Huge Success

Clarksville, TN – The Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County began a new tradition this weekend with the 1st Annual Wags & Wings Family Fun Fest at Clarksville Regional Airport on Saturday, October 14th, 2017.

Humane Society’s Courtney Berlyak talked about the success of the event and the decision by the organization to end the Wags to Witches Fur Ball Bash.

“Wags to Witches had a great 10-year run, but we decided to try something new, so today was our first ever Wags & Wings Family Fun Fest, and honestly, it has turned out to be bigger than we had anticipated,” Berlyak said. “We had a huge turnout, and a beautiful day, it was great.”

The event drew some major sponsors this year, including primary sponsorship from Fortera Credit Union, and a car show hosted by James Corlew which drew dozens of show-quality Corvettes.

In addition to the car show, there were numerous airplanes on display, an inflatable play area for the kids, and live entertainment for the whole family, including the Disc-Connected K-9’s, a group of rescue dogs who amazed audiences with their Frisbee catching abilities.

“People really enjoyed the variety of entertainment,” Berlyak said. “All the vendors and food trucks were a big hit, the Frisbee dogs were great, and of course the airplane and helicopter rides were very popular.

“I just want to thank all our volunteers, John Patterson and his team at the airport, and Jeff Bibb and Frank Lott of BLF Marketing, for helping put this together and making it such a successful inaugural event.”

The activities of the day ended at 4:00pm, but as night fell, many gathered for a 21-and-over Hangar Party which featured food from Zaxby’s, beverages, desserts, and music by the Beagles.

All proceeds from Saturday’s events will go to the Humane Society of Clarksville-Montgomery County.

Photo Gallery

Sections

Topics