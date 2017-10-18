APSU Gameday Tailgating update for Football Homecoming Saturday

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Due to high demand and interest, Tailgate Alley is booked to capacity for this weekend’s Homecoming contest between Austin Peay and Southeast Missouri.

Both Tailgate Alley (Lot 6) and the Tailgate Alley Overflow (Lot 50) have been fully reserved. Requests are no longer being accepted for this Saturday.

For those still looking to tailgate, but were unable to obtain a spot in Tailgate Alley, non-reserved space tailgating is permitted in all campus parking lots and green areas (without a vehicle) on campus.

All fans are encouraged to setup their tailgate either directly in front or behind their vehicle if tailgating in non-reserved lots on campus.

Fans must allow enough space between tailgates for vehicles to drive through the parking lots. Please do not use an empty parking space to setup your tailgate unless you have a reserved spot in Tailgate Alley.

As part of the Homecoming festivities, fans can attend the Homecoming Parade beginning at 10:00am on College Street, Drane Street and Marion Street. Tailgate lots officially open at 12:00pm, however fans can begin setting up as early as 9:00am.

All fans are encouraged to greet the Austin Peay football team at Tailgate Alley two hours and 30 minutes prior to kickoff (1:30pm). The football team will walk to Fortera Stadium through Tailgate Alley prior to the game.

Make sure to reserve your spot in Tailgate Alley for the final regular season home game at Fortera Stadium this season. The Govs will take on Eastern Illinois on November 18th and reservations are still being accepted. Thank you for your continued support of Austin Peay Athletics and Let’s Go Peay!

