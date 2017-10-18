APSU Men’s Tennis heads to Knoxville for ITA Ohio Valley Regionals

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – After a stellar performance in last week’s women’s tournament, the Austin Peay State University men’s team will take their turn at the ITA Ohio Valley Regionals beginning Thursday in Knoxville.

With just two tournaments left on the fall slate, the Governors are looking for momentum as they prepare for team competition this spring.

With three tournaments under their belt, the young squad will have another chance to gain some valuable experience before the championship season begins.

Notables

Almantas Ozelis has been busy this fall. The junior from Marijampole, Lithuania has accumulated a 4-4 singles record, while also picking up two wins in doubles competition.

Freshman Christian Edison has competed well this fall. His 4-2 record gives him the highest winning percentage on the team. He has also teamed with a few different Govs to collect a 3-3 doubles record.

Aleh Drobysh and Timo Kiesslich have been the most consistent doubles performers this season. As a duo, they have racked up a 2-1 record.

Jacob Lorino and Evan Bottorff have each picked up victories during the fall campaign. Bottorff is 1-1 in his young career, while Lorino is looking to build on his solid outing at the Mercer Gridiron Classic. Chad Woodham joined forces with Lorino earlier in the season, notching a 1-1 record in doubles thus far.

