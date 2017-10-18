APSU Volleyball hosts Belmont and Tennessee State this week

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University’s volleyball begins the second half of Ohio Valley Conference play when it returns to the Dunn Center for a pair of Homecoming Week contests, Thursday-Friday.

The OVC-leading Governors will host second-place Belmont in a key 6:00pm, Thursday, match to start the second half.

APSU then hosts Tennessee State in a 6:00pm, Friday contest.

Both matches are free to the public.

Meet The Teams

Austin Peay

19-3 (7-1 OVC)

Clarksville, TN

Stats Belmont

11-9 (6-2 OVC)

Nashville, TN

Stats Tennessee State

6-15 (2-6 OVC)

Nashville, TN

From The Serve

Austin Peay continues to be ranked among Division I’s Top 70 in RPI, standing firm at No. 67 in the this week’s RPI released by the NCAA, Monday, leading all OVC teams.

The Govs were moved back up to No. 18 in this week’s edition of the VolleyballMag.com Mid-Major Poll presented by the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC).

Junior Kristen Stucker earned her seventh OVC Setter of the Week award, Monday. It was her fifth consecutive award after averaging 11.36 assists per set and pacing the Govs offense to a .222 team attack percentage.

Stucker has been on of the most prolific setters in Division I this season, ranking second it total assists (966) and 18th in assists per set (11.36) entering the regular season’s final week.

Freshman Brooke Moore was named the OVC’s Newcomer of the Week – her first career weekly honor. She paced the Govs with 22 kills (3.67/set) and a .444 attack percentage in OVC play last week.

Redshirt junior Christina White was a nominee for the OVC’s offensive honor this week. She led APSU with 31 kills (3.44/set) during the three-match week, including a team-best 13 kills at Western Kentucky.

Austin Peay head coach Taylor Mott notched her 400th career win at Tennessee Tech, October 13th. She now is three wins away from becoming the second head coach to record 100 wins at Austin Peay.

Belmont

Belmont (11-9, 6-2 OVC) brings its own two-match win streak into this week’s action after sweeping both UT Martin and Southeast Missouri in Nashville. The Bruins two league losses both came on the road (SIUE, JSU) and they are just 2-3 in true road contests this season.

Arianna Person, the reigning OVC Offensive Player of the Week, leads BU with 3.58 kills per set (3rd in OVC), including an OVC best 3.91 kills per set in league play.

Tennessee State

Tennessee State (6-15, 2-6 OVC) dropped its two OVC contests last week, falling in three sets to Southeast Missouri and in four sets to UT Martin. The Tigers have not been swept in a road OVC contest this season despite a 1-3 road record. Cherlie Arorno-DeJesus currently ranks second among OVC liberos with 4.74 digs per set.

