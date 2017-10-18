Austin Peay State University’s Zone 3 to hold alumni reading and film screening on October 26th

Clarksville, TN – On Thursday, October 26th, Zone 3, the Austin Peay State University Center of Excellence for the Creative Arts’ literary journal, will welcome two alumnae back to campus for an alumni reading and film screening event.

A graduate of the creative writing program at Austin Peay, filmmaker Jennifer Callahan will present a screening of her new film, “Beulah Land,” on October 26th at 4:00pm.

Callahan received her Master of Fine Arts in photography from Washington University, and now lives in Asheville, North Carolina, where she owns and operates her own photography business.

Joining Callahan on October 26th is author Stephanie McCarley Dugger, who will read excerpts from her new poetry collection, “Either Way, You’re Done.” An award-winning author, her previous work, “Sterling,” won the Vella Chapbook contest. An assistant professor of poetry at Austin Peay, Dugger also serves as an assistant poetry editor for the Zone 3 literary journal.

All events take place in the Art & Design Building, room 120 and are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted.

For more information on Zone 3 and additional upcoming events, visit www.apsu.edu/zone3, or call 931.221.7031.

Sections

Topics