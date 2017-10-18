Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library to hold sixth annual Science Fiction & Fantasy Expo November 4th

Clarksville-Montgomery County Public LibraryClarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library will be hosting its sixth annual Science Fiction & Fantasy Expo on Saturday, November 4th, 2017 from 2:00pm to 5:00pm.

The Expo is a celebration of the science fiction and fantasy genres in literature, comics, film, television, and games.

Science Fiction & Fantasy Expo to be held at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library on Saturday, November 4th.

This free event will include activities, demonstrations, games, and crafts for all ages.

Cosplayers from the 501st and Rebel Legions will be in attendance, along with medieval recreators, the Society for Creative Anachronism.

Other activities include bingo, trivia, Magic the Gathering games, face painting, and a special movie showing, followed by a dance party with Sci-Fi themed music.

Costumes are highly encouraged at this free and fun-filled family event.

For more information, contact 931.648.8826.

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library champions learning and reading, ignites imaginations, and delivers access to information and ideas. Learn more at www.mcgtn.org/library

The library is located at 230 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN.


