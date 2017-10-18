Clarksville-Montgomery County School System to hold 8th Grade Career Exploration Day November 15th and 16th

Montgomery County, TN – On November 15th and 16th, 2017, you have the power to influence Clarksville-Montgomery County’s future workforce!

Join over 2,400 Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) eighth graders as they look ahead and begin to identify career interests and set their sights on planning for high school coursework during the 8th Annual Career Exploration Day.

As a business and workforce professional, CMCSS would like for you to spend a few hours giving these young minds a vision of the possibilities for their future.

Your presence will help students make a connection between school and the world of work. As a participant in this important event, you will increase student awareness of the opportunities in your job field in our community.

The event will take place from 7:00am to 1:00pm at the Wilma Rudolph Events Center. You have the option to attend one or both days and will be provided with a table for displays. The most exciting part of the day will be your engagement in face-to-face conversations with students.

To register, please follow this link to the registration form: 8th Grade Career Registration

If you have questions, please call or email:

Brenda Scarborough – 931.553.1171, brenda.scarborough@cmcss.net or Karen Pitts – 931.553.1169, karen.pitts@cmcss.net

