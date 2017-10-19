|
Clarksville Gas and Water reports Section of Gatewood Lane Closed
Thursday, October 19th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has closed a section of Gatewood Lane from Carriage Way to Norwalk Court to repair a water service line.
The work is anticipated to be finished and the road reopened by approximately 2:30pm.
